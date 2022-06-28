Kolkata: Dr Nirmal Maji, sitting MLA from Uluberia North (West Bengal), says he finds Maa Sarada - Sarada Devi was the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa - and Mother Teresa in Mamata Banerjee. At an event, he addressed the Bengal Chief Minister not only as 'Maa Sarada' but the Trinamool leader also emotionally referred to her as 'Mother Teresa'.

Dr Nirmal Maji is one of the most trusted soldiers of Mamata Banerjee. But last month, he was removed from the post of chairman of the Calcutta Medical College's Patient Welfare Association following a series of complaints. However, this hasn't affected his sense of duty to the party. According to some sources, he is even ready to die for 'Didi' (Mamata Banejee), if the need arises and his comments clearly reveal his veneration for Mamata.

At a function, Dr Nirmal Maji claimed, "Didi is mother Sarada! Mother Teresa". A few days before Swami Vivekananda's death, Maa Sarada had told some of Swamiji's teammates that when she will be reborn, she will cross the canal, reach Kalighat via Harish Chatterjee Road - right now where Didi lives. Maa Sarada said, "After so many years of death, I will be born again in Kalighat near Kali temple area. I will be reborn again as a human. I will be involved in sacrifice, social and political activities."

According to statistics and numerology, based on the death of Sarada Maa and the birth of Mamata Banerjee, it becomes clear that the CM is maa Sarada! She is Florence Nightingale, she is Mother Teresa, she is Sister Nivedita, she is Durga. Because she was born at the juncture of the Ashtami-Navami tithi of Durga Puja."

Also read: 'I don't have the power to convince Mamata Banerjee' - Why Amit Shah said THIS

But Dr Nirmal Maji is not the first one to make such reverential comments about Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra had also claimed that Mamata has divine powers. Another minister Manas Bhuinyan had compared Mamta to Maa Durga. And now, Dr Nirmal Maji, who for 40 years has provided treatment free of cost to the poor, has said that Mamata is the incarnation of Maa Sarada. Expectedly, Dr Maji's comments have irked several Opposition leaders, who have slammed him for his remarks.