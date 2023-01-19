topStoriesenglish
Mamata Banerjee launches 'Medhashree scholarship' for minority students in West Bengal; slams Modi govt for stopping grant

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, "The central government has stopped scholarships for students of OBC and other minorities. But don't be worried. We will be providing the same grant to them."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Alipurduar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP-led central government's move to discontinue scholarships for students of backward castes and minority communities, and said her government would be providing them aid.
Launching the 'Medhashree' scholarship scheme, under which students belonging to the backward and minority communities will be entitled to Rs 800 as grant, she said that her government would do its bit to protect their interests. "The central government has stopped scholarships for students of OBC and other minorities. But don't be worried. We will be providing the same grant to them," Banerjee said during an administrative review meeting.

The TMC supremo also said that attempts were being made to create division among the people of West Bengal, and urged people not to pay heed to them.

Also Read: 'Central funds for MGNREGA siphoned off in Bengal': BJP chief JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee's govt

"Don't pay heed to whatever they (BJP) are saying to create divisions among people. We want to look forward to a unified society," Banerjee said.

