'Central funds for MGNREGA siphoned off in Bengal': BJP chief JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee's govt

Kolkata: BJP President JP Nadda launched scathing attacks at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his public meeting in the city on Thursday (January 19). He claimed that the West Bengal government had "siphoned off" Central funds for PM Awas Yojana, MGNREGA during his address and also accused the ruling party of the state - TMC of "protesting" against judges if it does not like verdicts passed by them. Nadda was referring to the recent protests by lawyers against a high court judge in Kolkata. The protestors alleged that the judge had ruled a biased judgement in favour of BJP state president Suvendu Adhikari. The protesters also displayed posters that alleged that all criminal cases against Suvendu Adhikari were pardoned as per reports. The BJP has claimed that the protests were backed by the TMC govt.

Nadda, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night, is scheduled to hold organisational and public meetings in the district during the day.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda addresses public meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal. https://t.co/JNzaInhuIM — BJP (@BJP4India) January 19, 2023

"On Thursday, he will address a public meeting at Bethuadahari, after which he will hold an organisational meeting with leaders of Nadia north organisational district and assess the party's performance in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat," BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said.

The BJP lost the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections.

Nadda's visit is a part of the central leadership's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country that the party had lost by a slender margin in the 2019 elections.

Over the next few months, Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to address 12 rallies each, covering 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

Earlier this week, Nadda's term was extended till June next year at the party's national executive meeting.

The Trinamool Congress, however, declined to attach much importance to Nadda's visit.

"We have seen how the BJP's central leaders had camped in West Bengal before the 2021 assembly polls. But, the party had to face defeat," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

(With PTI inputs)