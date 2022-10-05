Man snatches Gurugram woman’s phone, how she grabs it back will blow your mind- READ ON

Gurugram: A lady tracked down a guy who stole her phone in Sector 23, Palam Vihar on August 28, and seized it back from him after hitting him in the head, police said on Tuesday. They added that a FIR in the case was only filed on Monday and the offender is yet to be nabbed.

Pallavi Kaushik (28), a resident of Sector 23, Palam Vihar, who works as a senior merchandiser for a city-based organisation, was grocery shopping at the Huda market in her neighbourhood around 6 p.m. on August 28. According to her, a man continued peeping over her shoulder while she paid the bill over UPI, then snatched her phone and escaped.

According to police, she raised an alarm, but no bystander intervened. She then began pursuing the man herself. She ran after him for about 200 metres, but he managed to escape. Pallavi then chose to follow her phone's whereabouts using her smartwatch, which continued beeping to signal that her phone was nearby. She spent almost three hours wandering the bylanes of Sector 23 until tracking the exact location of her phone about 9 PM. Finally, she found the man sitting on a parked motorbike using her phone. She went to him, punched him on his head and seized her mobile back as the man fled the site.

The man had reportedly used her UPI PIN to move Rs. 50,865 from her bank account to other accounts, according to police. Police also said that they are trying to identify the man from the details of bank accounts of a private firm in Mumbai into which the he had transacted money using Pallavi’s phone.

On Monday night, police said they launched an investigation based on her complaint and filed a FIR under sections 379 (stealing), 379A (snatching), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.