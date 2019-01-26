हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manipur

Manipur celebrates Republic Day despite strike

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, opposition leader Okram Ibobi and several Ministers were present at the event.

Manipur celebrates Republic Day despite strike

Imphal: The 70th Republic Day was celebrated in Manipur on Saturday despite a shutdown called by insurgent groups. The main function was held at Kangla here where Governor Najma Heptulla took the salute from military and other contingents.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, opposition leader Okram Ibobi and several Ministers were present at the event. But public participation was slim due to the shutdown.

Besides the strike, prominent civil society organisations and student organisations had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations and related events in Manipur to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Tags:
Manipur70th Republic DayManipur Republic Day celebrationNajma HeptullaN. Biren Singh
Next
Story

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy alleges BJP still trying to poach MLAs, Yeddyurappa rubbishes claim

Must Watch

Flypast at Republic Day parade 2019 in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close