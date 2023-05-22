Manipur: Situation Tense After Fresh Flare-Up; Army Called In, Curfew Reimposed

In Manipur, the situation has again become tense in Imphal following reports of fresh flare-ups and arson. According to reports, curfew has been reimposed in the region after the Meitei and the Kuki communities had a face-off in the New Checkon area of Imphal. Army and paramilitary forces have been called in to control the situation. According to Zee News TV, there are reports of vandalism in the empty houses vacated by the people following the earlier violence. Some houses were set on fire as well.

Normalcy is yet to return completely to violence-hit areas of Manipur even after death of 70 people. Over 1,700 houses were burnt down in the violence. On the other hand, the India Army and Assam Rifles have been working in close coordination with utmost synergy to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal amid the city facing lack of essential supplies.

The forces have been working to protect vehicles using NH 37 which is also called "The Lifeline of Manipur". "At any given point of time while the movement of vehicles is being undertaken prophylactic Area Domination Patrols of Army and Assam Rifles, Quick Reaction Teams operating from Company Operating Bases located astride NH 37, aerial surveillance by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Cheetah Helicopters, Companies of CRPF, Manipur Police personnel from five police stations alongwith persons from India Reserve Battalion are tasked to ensure security of civilian vehicles plying on NH 37," Indian Army said.

This is a developing story.