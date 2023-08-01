trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643094
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

Manipur Video: Supreme Court Asks CBI Not To Proceed With Recording Statements Of Women

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:42 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Manipur Video: Supreme Court Asks CBI Not To Proceed With Recording Statements Of Women The top court on Monday described as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements during the day of women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur, as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said he was not aware of it. "Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today," said the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. "I will convey this," Mehta replied.

The top court on Monday described as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona