Marriages held secretly amid COVID lockdown restrictions in May to be declared 'null and void' in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Did you tie the knot during COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the month of May 2021 in Madhya Pradesh? If yes, you may not be issued a marriage certificate as the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state plans to punish those who violated the COVID-19 curbs and went ahead and tie the knot.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government imposed a ban on weddings in May in the wake of a massive surge in cases of coronavirus across the state. However, media reports suggest that despite the imposition of the ban by the government, there have been at least 130 marriage ceremonies that were conducted 'secretly' while violating the norms set by the government.

The marriage registrar's office has been ordered by the District Magistrates not to issue any certificates for these couples who tied the knot during the period when weddings were banned, or face action.

Moreover, these couples will be booked who section 188 for 'disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)', the DMs’ orders say.

A few district collectors have now issued a separate order to declare such marriages illegal and asked the registrar office not to issue any certificates for nuptials tied in May, failing which, even officials may be booked under section 188 for disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), says the order.

After the Madhya Pradesh government imposed a ban on weddings in the state in the month of May, many couples went ahead with their marriage plans and shifted to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh to carry out rituals and ceremonies. For those couples who got married in other states, this order will not have any impact.

