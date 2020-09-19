Mass suicide in Jaipur, 4 of family, including 2 minors, found hanging inside house

JAIPUR: Bodies of four members of a family were found hanging at their house in Rajasthan's Jamdoli area on Saturday (September 19), police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide. According to PTI, the deceased were identified as Yashwant Soni, Mamta Soni and their two minor children — Bharat and Ajit.

The incident came to light when Yashwant Soni's brother went to their house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that family members were under stress for a long time because of a financial dispute, police said.

The bodies were being shifted to a hospital and the matter was being probed, they added.