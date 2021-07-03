Massive fire at cinema hall in Kolkata injures two

New Delhi: A massive fire at a closed cinema hall in West Bengal’s Kolkata injured at least two people, a senior official of the Fire Department said. Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze at ‘Mini Jaya’ hall on Friday night (July 2) at the city’s Lake Town area. Fire Minister Sujit Bose informed that the fire caused injuries to the caretaker of the hall and his wife who stayed in a room on the top floor of the building, PTI reported.

The cause of the fire, Bose said, seems to be a stove on which food was being cooked by the wife of the caretaker.

"It seems that the fire broke out from the cooking stove on which the caretaker's wife was cooking. The woman herself suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital. The caretaker was also injured," Bose said.

Bidhannagar Police CP Supratim Sarkar who was also present at the spot said the fire occurred at 9.15 pm and later electricity connection of the area was switched off.

The blaze gutted a major part of the hall and its projector room, known as Jaya II, was also damaged, the Fire Department official said.

