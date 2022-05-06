हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai's Pawane, several fire tenders on spot

A massive fire broke out at the Pawane MIDC area in Navi Mumbai on Friday, reported ANI.

Massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai&#039;s Pawane, several fire tenders on spot
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

A massive fire broke out at the Pawane MIDC area in Navi Mumbai on Friday, reported ANI.

Many fire tenders are present on the spot

(More details awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FirePawane MIDCPawane FireMumbai fireNavi Mumbai
Next
Story

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: BJP workers protest, raise slogans outside AAP office- WATCH

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga