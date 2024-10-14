At least 90 houses were gutted in massive fire incidents in the remote area of Marwah in Kishtwar district. Officials said that the fire broke out in one house and quickly spread to others nearby, damaging over 90 houses. The cause of the fire is still being determined.

Upon receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the scene. Reports indicate that senior officials have arrived and are assisting locals in their efforts to extinguish the flames, which were still raging at the time of reporting. So far, there have been no reports of any loss of life or injuries due to the fire.

Fire tenders from Anantnag were deployed to assist local firefighters, officials said.

A Fire and Emergency Services official stated that more than a dozen personnel are en route to oversee efforts to control the fire and assist the firefighting team, which is currently engaged in operations.

A top district official from Kishtwar stated that the fire has left many families homeless, and aid and assistance for the affected people are being initiated. Officials have assured the villagers of every possible help.