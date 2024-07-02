Maurya For Maurya: BJP Exercises Extreme Precaution In Fielding Legislative Council Candidate After UP Debacle

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidate for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Bahoran Lal Maurya has been nominated as the BJP's candidate for the vacant MLC seat, which became available following the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya. The last date for filing nominations is July 2.

Background of Bahoran Lal Maurya

Bahoran Lal Maurya was born in Firozpur. He first gained prominence in the 2017 assembly elections when he contested and won the Bhojipura seat in Bareilly as a BJP candidate. Representing the backward classes, Maurya also contested the 2022 assembly elections, although he did not secure a win. Given the BJP's strength in terms of numbers, the party is confident that Bahoran Lal Maurya's MLC seat could be secured unopposed.

The Vacant MLC Seat

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has a vacant seat due to the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya, who was an MLC from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP has strategically chosen Bahoran Lal Maurya to contest for this seat. The election process for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election will conclude with nominations closing on July 2. Voting is scheduled for July 12, from 9 AM to 4 PM, with the counting of votes to begin after 5 PM.

The BJP's nomination of Bahoran Lal Maurya is seen as a tactical move, leveraging his background and past political experience to strengthen their position in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on how the political dynamics unfold in this significant by-election.