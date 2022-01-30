हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Means, he's losing...?': Arvind Kejriwal's swipe at Charanjit Channi as he gets 2nd seat

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that fighting election from two seats indicates that he is losing elections from his first seat - Chamkaur Sahib.

&#039;Means, he&#039;s losing...?&#039;: Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s swipe at Charanjit Channi as he gets 2nd seat
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that fighting election from two seats indicates that he is losing elections from his first seat - Chamkaur Sahib.

Kejriwal said that according to his party's survey, the chief minister would lose the electoral battle from the Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat, which he currently represents in the Assembly.

"I had said that according to our survey, Channi is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today, Congress announced that he will contest the polls from two seats. Does it mean that the survey is right?" Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

The final list of candidates of the Congress came two days ahead of the last date for filing nominations for the February 20 election, naming Channi from a second seat, Bhadaur (SC).

The ruling party in the state has now announced candidates on all 117 seats.

