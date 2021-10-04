Meerut-Delhi expressway accident: Five dead after car rams into truck

Meerut: Five people, including four women, died on the spot after their car rammed into a truck on the Meerut-Delhi expressway on Monday morning, police said.
The accident took place at 8 am when the car driver lost control over the vehicle, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.
He said five people died on the spot and an eight-month-old child was injured in the accident.
According to the police, all of them are members of the same family.
