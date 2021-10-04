हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meerut-Delhi expressway

Meerut-Delhi expressway accident: Five dead after car rams into truck

The accident took place at 8 am when the car driver lost control over the vehicle, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

Meerut-Delhi expressway accident: Five dead after car rams into truck
Representational Image

Meerut: Five people, including four women, died on the spot after their car rammed into a truck on the Meerut-Delhi expressway on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 8 am when the car driver lost control over the vehicle, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

He said five people died on the spot and an eight-month-old child was injured in the accident.

According to the police, all of them are members of the same family.

Tags:
Meerut-Delhi expresswayRoad accidentaccidentMeerut
