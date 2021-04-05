Meet Pooja Kumari, topper of Bihar Board Class 10 exams who wants to be a doctor

New Delhi: Battling pandemic disruption, competing against over 16 lakh other students like her, Jamui's Pooja Kumari emerged as the topper of the Bihar Board Class 10 exams.

It is certainly an incredible feat that she has achieved. Pooja scored 484 marks out of 500 or 96.80 per cent in the Board exams. She was only one of the three students who scored as many marks.

Pooja studied at Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya which is located at the Jhajha Block in the Jamui district. After the COVID-19 forced the school shut, she did face some difficulties but overcame them with sheer brilliance.

So what was the secret of her success? Well according to Pooja, it was an effort she made day in and day out. In an interview with a media website, she said she studied 6 to 7 hours daily.

Pooja admitted a break in continuity when the regular classes were called off. But then gradually online classes started and she also hired a private tutor to help her.

She was grateful to her private tutor, who helped clarify all her doubts and complete her syllabus in time. She said she also got a lot of support from her parents - father who is a teacher and mother a homemaker.

On being asked what she wanted to do in her life, Pooja said she aims to prepare for the NEET exam and become a doctor.

This year, 78.17 per cent of students who appeared in the Board exams cleared it. The results were declared on April 5.

Live TV