Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2021: THESE three topped exams this year, check their score here

New Delhi: It is no simple task to beat over 16 lakh competitors striving for the same goal, but Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar and Subhadarshini have achieved this incredible feat, by securing the best score in the Bihar Board Class 10th exams.

It is undoubtedly a proud moment for the parents of the three students, who scored 484 marks out of 500 in the highly competitive board exams.

While Pooja and Suhasini hail from the Jamui district, Sandeep is from Rohtas.

They will have the choice to opt for any stream and subjects that they would like to pursue at the intermediate level.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday (April 5) declared the results of 10th Board exams.

The results can be accessed through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check the scores at bsebonline.in.

Apart from checking the results online students will also have the option to get their scores through SMS.

For this, all they need to do is type "BSEB", add space and then type your Roll Number and send this SMS to 56263. The students will receive their results in reply to their message.

A total of 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exams this year. Out of these 8,37,803 were girls, while 8,46,663 were boys.

Out of the total students that appeared for the 10th exams, 78.17 per cent of them cleared it successfully, which is a slight drop from last year.

