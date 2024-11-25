Srinagar: At just 20 years old, Sania Zehra has become Kashmir’s first and only female beekeeper. Known as the “Bee Queen of Kashmir”, she has turned her passion into a thriving business, inspiring many along the way.

Sania started learning beekeeping from her father and expanded their family business four times in just four years. Today, she manages over 650 bee colonies and sells honey locally and internationally.

“I feel proud when people call me the Bee Queen. It’s not just about me—my family, neighbors, and the entire region are happy for what I’ve achieved,” she said.

Sania didn’t have an easy start. She faced constant challenges, including being stung by bees dozens of times. Bad weather while transporting bee colonies also tested her patience. But she stayed determined.

“These struggles never brought my morale down. I worked hard, and now I see the results,” Sania shared.

She also dealt with online trolling after gaining recognition, but she focused on the love she received. “I ignore the hate and count the support. It keeps me motivated,” she added.

Sania’s success has motivated many men and women in her town of Balhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, to consider beekeeping. Over 20 people have already approached her for guidance.

“I want to train others and help them start their own businesses. This way, they can also become self-sufficient,” she said.

Sania has taken her business beyond honey. She has started making organic cosmetic products like face creams, soaps, and hair oils under her brand Kashmir Pure Organics.

“I named it Kashmir Pure Organics because I ensure the quality is 100% pure. I don’t sell in bulk because I don’t want my products to be adulterated,” she explained.

Her products are gaining popularity not just in India but abroad as well.

Sania now employs eight people and takes pride in providing jobs while supporting her family. She wants to show others, especially women, that they can overcome challenges and succeed.

In recent years, women in Kashmir have broken barriers in various fields. Over 14,943 women-led projects have started in the region in the last three years. Sania’s story is a shining example of this progress.

Sania Zehra has shown that hard work, resilience, and a strong vision can lead to great achievements. She isn’t just the Bee Queen of Kashmir; she’s an inspiration for anyone dreaming of success.