MHA issues new COVID-19 guidelines from December 1: What is permitted and what is not?

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday (November 25) issued new guidelines with regard to the surveillance, containment and caution in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The guidelines will be effective from December 1. As per the new guidelines, the states and UTs can impose local restrictions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew. However, state and UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/ district/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the guidelines said.

The ministry said that local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed. State and UT governments will ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard, the ministry said.

It is to be noted that the conduction of all other non-essential activities are allowed outside containment zones.

However, some activities are only allowed with the following restrictions:

1. International air travel of passengers, as permitted by the MHA.

2. Cinema halls and theatres, with only 50 per cent capacity.

3. Swimming pools to be used only by athletes only for training purposes.

4. Exhibition halls, only for business to business (B2B) purposes.

5. Social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious gatherings with up to a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity. Not more than 200 people allowed in closed spaces and states and UTs may reduce the ceiling to 100 people or less too.

For all such activities outside the containment zones, Covid-19 norms issued by the MHA should be followed:

1. States and UTs shall take all necessary steps to promote Covid appropriate behaviour.

2. States and UTs must enforce Covid-19 practices like wearing face masks.

3. Social distancing must be observed in crowded places like markets, public transports and weekly bazaars. A Standard of Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MHA soon.