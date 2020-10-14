Militant Dalit and Muslim forces gaining strength in India, reveals NIA probe in Bhima Koregaoan case

Some documents seized by National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bhima Koregaoan case accused Rona Wilson has revealed that militant Dalit and Muslim forces are joining hands in some parts of the country to create disturbances in the country.

According to NIA, the documents seized from Wilson mentioned that Dalits and Muslims must come together to build a major anti-fascist front in the Indian subcontinent as soon as possible. The documents also said that a united front of dalits and Muslims will certainly help in strengthening the mass mobilization of people against the government.

"We should being together most militant dalit and muslims forces that are already talking shape in some parts of the country. For example such Dalit forces are taking shape in South Tamil Nadu, Gujrat and muslim minority forces in Kerela, Karnataka and Maharashtra are giving training to hundred of cadres. This phenomena is gaining momentum in the wake of militants and arms attacks on dalit and religious minority people by the organised Hindutva followers," noted the documents.

The Bhima Koregaon case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day.

The Pune police, which claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists, arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged Maoist links, during the probe.