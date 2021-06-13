हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh's wife, Nirmal Kaur dies fighting COVID-19

Nirmal Kaur was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters.

Milkha Singh&#039;s wife, Nirmal Kaur dies fighting COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Chandigarh: Former Indian women volleyball team captain Nirmal Kaur, who is the wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, died at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to COVID-19 infection she had contracted last month.

She was 85 and is survived by her husband, one son and three daughters.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

"A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself."

Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26, two days after Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID-pneumonia.

Milkha was discharged on the request of the family a week later but Nirmal remained at the hospital, battling the dreaded infection. Milkha was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER here and he is currently "stable and continues to improve".

A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex-captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Nirmal had fought a valiant battle till the very end, the family spokesperson said.

"The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely."

(Inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Milkha SinghNirmal KaurCOVID-19CoronavirusCovid CrisisCOVID pneumoniaPunjab GovernmentIndian national volleyball team
Next
Story

Mizoram man, head of world's largest family with 39 wives and 94 kids, dies at 76

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Uttar Pradesh: Amidst speculations of cabinet reshuffle, CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to meet Governor