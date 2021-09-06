हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre

MLIRC to conduct selection rally for sports cadets, check date and other important details

Candidates will be selected for Wrestling Discipline into Boys Sports Company The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka).

MLIRC to conduct selection rally for sports cadets, check date and other important details
File Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Monday (September 6, 2021) announced that the Boys Sports Company, the MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka) will be conducting District Level Entries for induction proven players as Sports Cadets at this Centre. It said that the induction Rally will be conducted between September 27 and September 30 2021 at this Regimental Centre. 

"Boys will be selected for Wrestling Discipline into Boys Sports Company The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka)," the official statement read.

Age limit: 

A candidate should be between 08-14 years of age as on September 1, 2021, that is, a candidate should be born between September 1, 2007, and August 30, 2013.

Education:

A candidate should be at least class 4th std passed with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

Reporting time for registration:

Venue - The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belgaum (Karnataka). 

Date - September 27 2021.

Time - 0700 hrs to 1000 hrs.

COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

All candidates need to carry masks and gloves and should produce an RT-PCR Negative Certificate (Test done within 72 hrs) and No Risk Certificate when they report for the rally.

Click here to check the official notification

