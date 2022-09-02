NewsIndia
MNS worker assaults elderly woman in Mumbai: NCW demands action within 5 days

The MNS worker has been identified as Vinod Argile. While talking to the media after the altercation, the woman said that she had filed a case against the man and confirmed that the man was trying to erect a bamboo stick outside her property without consent.

Mumbai: After an appalling video of a man slapping, pushing and assaulting an elderly woman on Mumbai’s Kamathipura road went viral, the National Commission of Women have taken cognizance of the matter and demanded action against the accused within 5 days. NCW President Rekha Sharma, on Friday, wrote to DGP Maharashtra to immediately arrest the accused involved in the matter and sought a fair and time-bound investigation. “Action taken must be apprised to NCW within 5 days," tweeted NCW. According to media reports, the accused in the video is a worker of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He had a tussle with the woman after she allegedly objected to the installation of a hoarding outside her shop.

Here’s the video!

In the video, the accused can be seen slapping the elderly woman after she raises objections against the bamboo erection. He then pushes her to the ground.

The video has received flak on social media with various sections of the society, including political leaders, demanding strict action against the accused.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Argile for his unruly behaviour towards the woman and asked him to issue an apology.

The Shiv Sena MP also sought MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s intervention in the matter and urged him to suspend the worker from all party posts and membership.

As far as the police investigation goes, three men, including accused Vinod Argile were detained by the police on Thursday. 

