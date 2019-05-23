Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were snapped across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday in the wake of an encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.

They said the internet services on mobile phones were suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and stop rumour mongering.

The officials said BSNL's broadband service was working.

Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was trapped Thursday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Tral of South Kashmir.