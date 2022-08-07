NewsIndia
MANIPUR

Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur for 5 days, Section 144 imposed in two districts - Here’s why

Mobile data services have been suspended for five days across Manipur, an order said. According to the order, some anti-social elements are using social media to transmit hate speeches inciting the passions of the public.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur for 5 days, Section 144 imposed in two districts - Here’s why

New Delhi: The Manipur government on Saturday (August 6, 2022) suspended mobile data services suspended in the entire state for 5 days. According to an order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash, Mobile data services have been suspended for five days across Manipur after one van was reportedly set ablaze by 3-4 youths, suspected to be of a community, in Bishnupur. 

The state home department said that the crime has created a tense communal situation and volatile law & order situation in the state. The administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months.

In an order issued yesterday, the department said that an incident occurred on Saturday at 3:35 pm at Pjhougakcho Ikhai Awang Leikai along Tiddim Road NH-02. A vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang on Saturday evening. The crime has created communal tension, the order said.

Tension has been brewing in the state after All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the national highways of the landlocked state on Friday morning.

The student body had been demanding that the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 be tabled in the Assembly.

The imposition of the indefinite economic blockade prompted a valley-based organisation Meitei Leepun to lock the Imphal office of ATSUM on Friday afternoon.

Meitei Leepun claimed that the blockade targets the valley area of the state.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

ManipurManipur governmentSection 144communal situationcommunal tensioncommunal violence

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan