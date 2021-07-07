Monsoon revival: Himachal and Uttar Pradesh to receive rainfall by July 9, respite for Delhi too

New Delhi: After the progress of Southwest Monsoon came to a halt in north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted its revival from Thursday (July 8). The weather department forecast on Tuesday said, "The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10.”

Further, the IMD said that intensity of rainfall over the west coast is likely to increase from July 9. "Due to the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon over the Arabian Sea, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast from July 9. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe from July 9 onwards," the MeT was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bringing a respite from the scorching temperatures, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi around July 10. Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India from July 9 and isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from July 8. Rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from July 9 and over east Rajasthan from July 10 onwards, the agency said.

Moreover, scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls can be expected over central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh) and isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 8.

The southwest monsoon revival can also lead to decreased rainfall intensity over northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura) from July 9, the weather agency added.

North India has been reeling under hot weather conditions including in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. On Tuesday, Karauli in Rajasthan recorded at 43.9 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)

