NewsIndia
PARLIAMENT SESSION

Monsoon session of Parliament: Govt calls all-party meet on Sunday; Om Birla, Venkaiah Naidu to meet floor leaders

According to sources, the customary meeting of all parties has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday morning to discuss the agenda and seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
  • The govt seeks to have smooth functioning of Parliament's Monsoon session, beginning July 18
  • The government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday morning
  • The presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties

Trending Photos

Monsoon session of Parliament: Govt calls all-party meet on Sunday; Om Birla, Venkaiah Naidu to meet floor leaders

New Delhi: Seeking smooth functioning of Parliament's Monsoon session beginning July 18, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on Saturday, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the customary meeting of all parties has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday morning to discuss the agenda and seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the meeting as he has done so in the past. They said that Birla has invited floor leaders of various parties for a meeting on Saturday evening at 4 pm. Naidu has convened the meeting on July 17 at 6 pm. 

Also read: 'You are creating history': PM Narendra Modi to 'Shramjeevis' building new Parliament

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12. This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.

The notification for holding the election to the vice president's post has been made and the last date for filing nominations is July 19. Both the ruling BJP and the opposition are yet to name their candidates.

Parliament sessionMonsoon Session of Parliamentlok sabha speaker om birlaM Venkaiah NaiduParliament

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country