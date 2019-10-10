close

Monsoon starts to withdraw in delayed retreat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday announced that 2019 monsoon has begun its withdrawal from parts of Northwest India. This was the most-delayed withdrawal in several years.  

"In view of the persistence of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric level over northwest India, gradual reduction in moisture in the lower & mid-tropospheric levels and reduction in rainfall, southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan today, October 9," a statement issued by the IMD stated.

(Image Courtesy: imd.gov.in)

The monsoon begins in June and it starts to retreat by September 1. However, in 2019, it got delayed for over a month. Rains continued beyond the date and triggered floods in many parts of India.

The most-delayed withdrawal in the previous years have been recorded in 1961 (October 1) and then in 2007 (September 30).

On Friday, the withdrawal line passed through Lat. 31.5°N /Long. 74.5°E, Kapurthala, Ambala, Karnal, Churu and Lat. 27.5°N /Long. 70.0°E. 

IMD further stated that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest India during next two days and from remaining parts of northwest India and adjoining Central India during subsequent two-three days.

Monsoon in India was 10% above average in 2019 and the highest in 25 years, IMD said last week.

