Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level review meet, to visit tragedy-struck city today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 31, 2022) chaired a high-level meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place on Sunday evening and killed at least 134 people. During the meeting, which was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, and other top officials, Modi, who is touring poll-bound state, asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy.

"All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed," an official release said.

The meeting came ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

Technical and structural flaws, maintenance issues prima facie responsible: Police on Morbi bridge collapse

Meanwhile, police on Monday said that technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse.

Addressing reporters, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said the police will take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to investigate all aspects related to the incident.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy," Yadav said.

CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that people standing on the narrow bridge fell into the river after one of the two main suspension cables suddenly snapped.

Nine arrested for Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse

Police has so far arrested nine persons, including four employees of the Oreva group that was managing the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river, for culpable homicide.

The Oreva group had bagged the contract to maintain and operate the Morbi bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening, four days after it was reopened post-renovation.

"Of these nine, two work as managers, while two work as ticket booking clerks (all four employed by Oreva group) at the bridge site. We will conduct a thorough inquiry and will not spare the guilty," Yadav told a press conference.

The other five accused include two repairing contractors hired by the Oreva group and three persons working at the bridge as security personnel, he said.

They have been booked under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With agency inputs)