More than 4.5 lakh students skip UP board exam 2020

Prayagraj: Due to strict measures taken by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education authority for conducting board exams with transparency and strict regulation in the state, more than 4,68,804 students skipped the examination this year. On Wednesday (March 3, 2020), 674 students did not turn up for the examination.

As many as 400 examinees were caught using unfair means in the examination. FIR has been lodged against 233 people for cheating in the board examination, said the Board Secretary.

The exams for Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education commenced on February 18, 2020, and more than 2 lakh students skipped the exam in the first two days.

The total number of students registered for UP board exams 2020 is 56,11,869 (including 30,25,442 high school students, 25,86,427 intermediate students). 21, 106 candidates from 10th standard have enrolled under private category while for intermediate 70.542 have registered under the private category.

The high school board exams ended on March 3, 2020, and the intermediate exams will end on March 6, 2020. This time, the administration has introduced stitched and coloured sets of answer sheets for districts which has earlier reported more cases of cheating. The coloured answer sheets are part of a measure to prevent tampering with written copies

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had assured that the UP board exams this year will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, therefore many new system and strict rules were introduced this year.