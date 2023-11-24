Motherly Love: Kerala Cop Breastfeeds Baby Of Hospitalised Patna Woman - Watch

New Delhi: A heartwarming act of kindness was witnessed at the Kochi Women’s Police Station, where a female officer breastfed a four-month-old baby whose mother was critically ill in a nearby hospital. The officer, M A Arya, who has a nine-month-old baby of her own, volunteered to nurse the hungry infant, who was brought to the station along with three siblings on Thursday.

The baby’s mother, a resident of Patna, was admitted to the ICU of Ernakulam General Hospital for treatment. The police said that the family had been living in Kerala for a while and that the father was in jail for a case.

എറണാകുളം ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഐസിയുവിൽ അഡ്മിറ്റായ പാട്ന സ്വദേശിയുടെ 4 കുട്ടികളെയാണ് നോക്കാൻ ആരും ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാൽ രാവിലെ കൊച്ചി സിറ്റി വനിതാ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എത്തിച്ചത്. അതിൽ 4 മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിന് ഫീഡിങ് മദർ ആയ ആര്യ മുലപ്പാൽ ഇറ്റിച്ച് വിശപ്പകറ്റി ❤️❤️



The police staff at the station provided food for the other three children, who were left without anyone to care for them. Arya, however, went a step further and offered her breast milk to soothe the crying baby.

The city police commended Arya’s gesture and shared a picture of the moment when she held the baby in her arms. The police also arranged for the children to be shifted to a child care home, where they could get better care and facilities, according to a statement issued by the police.