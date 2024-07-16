Muharram 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory- Check Routes To Avoid Today And Tomorrow

Muharram 2024: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Tazia processions during Muharram on July 16-17. On Tuesday at around 9 pm, a procession will commence from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, and will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi. The procession will then return via the same route. In addition, Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will be taken to Karbala. Other locations for Tazia processions include East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South, and West districts.

On Wednesday at 11:00 am, the procession will reform and follow the same route, assembling at Kalan Mahal before proceeding to Karbala, Jor Bagh.

Muharram2024: Routes to avoid

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be disrupted on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar Terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj. From 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm, traffic will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road.

Muharram 2024: Bus routes according to advisory

Buses in Delhi traveling on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road towards Ajmeri Gate and beyond will halt at Aram Bagh and return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj. Buses heading to New Delhi railway station will also stop at Aram Bagh. Those traveling to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and terminate at Udhyan Marg, returning via Kali Bari Marg. Buses from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will use Sikandra Road and stop at Mandi House, returning via Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Muharram Tazia procession on 16.07.2024 & 17.07.2024, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/2GRPDHiLaX July 15, 2024

Public holiday declared in Kerala

The Kerala government has declared a public holiday today in observance of Muharram, resulting in the closure of all schools and government offices, Onmanorama reported. Additionally, on July 17, all public and private sector banks in the state will be closed.