Mumbai rains live updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. The Powai lake here started overflowing in the morning after the heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas in next two days and asked fisherman on the Maharashtra-Goa coast not to venture into the sea.

Mumbai Police urged citizens to stay away from the sea shore and waterlogged areas.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

- IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6.

- Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

- The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow.

- IMD said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall.