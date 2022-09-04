Mumbai: Localised heavy thundershowers on Sunday lashed western suburbs of Mumbai, as the city witnessed rains after a gap of nearly three weeks. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such localised rainfall due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time.

After the first week of August, Mumbai did not receive showers. There were occasional drizzles, but too less to be recorded, an IMD official said.

"On Sunday morning, rains lashed the western suburbs, that too north of Bandra till Borivali. The showers were intense in some pockets. Colaba in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs hardly received any showers compared to the western suburbs. Such type of localised showers are not part of the southwest monsoon rains,” the official said.

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 5.30 am on Sunday, the Santacruz observatory, which is representative of the western suburbs, recorded only 13.8 mm rainfall, she said.

The rain intensity later increased around 6 am.

"In the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Sunday, the Santacruz observatory (representative of the western suburbs) recorded 93.7 mm rainfall, most of which was received in the last couple of hours before the reading,” the official said.

A precipitation above 64.5 mm is considered as heavy rainfall.

On August 9, the Santacruz observatory had recorded 123.6 mm rainfall. Since then, there were only occasional drizzles before heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Sunday.