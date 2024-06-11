Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Elect Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that Amaravati will be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. Just a day before taking oath as the Chief Minister, the TDP supremo made this announcement, setting the stage for a new era in the state's history.

Naidu made this announcement while addressing a joint meeting of TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena legislators, where he was unanimously elected as the NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He said, “There will be no game under the guise of three capitals in our government. Our capital is Amaravati, Amaravati is the capital.”

The Plan Formed in 2014

Back in 2014, as the first Chief Minister of divided Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu envisioned Amaravati as the capital. However, his plan was derailed in 2019 when the TDP lost power and the YSRCP led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy swept the elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy scrapped Naidu's plan and introduced the concept of three capitals: Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital. This move faced legal challenges and created uncertainty.

Naidu Reverses the Decision

Now, Naidu has reversed this decision with a firm announcement of a single capital. The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena recently achieved a landslide victory in the state, winning 164 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. This victory has breathed new life into the Amaravati capital city project.

With Naidu back in power, the development of Amaravati has resumed. He has promised to restart the city's development, rekindling hopes and aspirations.

According to a report by the Indian Express, workers and engineers have received instructions to resume work. The report stated, "We are clearing the grass and trees around the buildings; we will soon complete the pending works."

In Tulluru, dense plantations around the high-rise apartments for state legislators are being cleared. The report mentioned that the executive engineer confirmed that they have received instructions to resume work, and finishing works are being carried out. He said, "The road to access the buildings and the main road connecting Tulluru to other areas will also be constructed soon."

What is the Plan for Amaravati City?

In 2014, Andhra Pradesh was divided, and a new state, Telangana, was created. Hyderabad became the capital of Telangana. In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu's government was formed, and a year later, he started development projects to make Amaravati the capital. The city of Amaravati, spread over 217 square kilometers, began to take shape in 2015. It is considered Naidu's dream project, but its development came to a halt after the YSR Congress Party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won the assembly elections in 2019.

During Naidu's previous tenure, flats were built for legislators, members of the Legislative Council, AIS officers, and secretariat employees, although the work could not be fully completed and remained pending. A high court building was inaugurated during Naidu's regime, and the secretariat and legislative complex were built, which are still actively functioning.

An official said that the construction of roads, drains, and other infrastructure will start soon. After Naidu's swearing-in, the government is expected to release payments to L&T and other companies to resume work.

Real estate dealers and developers have also started surveying the villages. When the capital city was announced, several real estate offices were established in Velagapudi and Tulluru, but many closed or relocated after Reddy came to power.

Cost Of Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati Dream City

According to a report by the Financial Express, industry estimates suggest that around Rs 40,000 crore is now needed for infrastructure and various government buildings along the Krishna River. This is almost double the Rs 21,000 crore estimated by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) during Naidu's previous tenure.

During Naidu's first term, Rs 10,500 crore had already been spent on the development of Amaravati. State real estate experts estimated that an additional Rs 10,000-12,000 crore was needed for construction projects. While farmers contributed 33,000 acres of land for the project, the government has about 4,000 acres of land.

According to the initial plan, the city was spread over 217 square kilometers, divided into six clusters, including civic and entertainment areas. The civic cluster alone was spread over 1,600 acres. The city was designed to feature more than a dozen urban plazas, powered by renewable energy.

The 'Sustainable City,' modeled after Singapore, was to be connected by e-buses, water taxis, metro, and bicycles.

The government expects to receive around 12,000 acres of land for sale, which could fetch up to Rs 30,000 per square yard. As a result, the government expects to generate Rs 10 crore per acre.