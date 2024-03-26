From Punjab To MP To Maharashtra, Exodus Continues In Congress Benefitting BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the exodus in the Congress has continued to hurt the grand old party. What is surprising is that even in states like Punjab or Maharashtra where the party stands a good chance against the NDA, the Congress leaders are switching to the BJP. On Tuesday alone, three Congress leaders - three-time Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Raveent Singh Bittu, former Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava in Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Namdeo Usendi in Maharashtra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raveena Singh Bittu In Punjab

BJP gained a notable boost in Punjab on Tuesday with the joining of three-term Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. His decision to switch to the BJP underscores shifting political dynamics in Punjab. Bittu is a grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beam Singh and a current MP from Ludhiana.

On joining the BJP after quitting Congress, Ravneet Singh Bittu praised PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their good work in the development of the country. "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister always took it positively whenever I raised the issues of Punjab. We want to take Punjab forward. When the country is benefitting, why should Punjab be left behind?" Bittu said.

After joining the party, Ravneet Singh Bittu went to meet BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja said that this is a sad moment for the party but his decision will not affect the party. "I am deeply hurt by the way Ravneet Singh Bittu has left the party but it will cause no damage to the party. Even if he wins, he will be reduced to a mere MP. But what he has left behind is far more significant- his identity as Sardar Beant Singh's grandson, who was a strong pillar of the Congress," Raja said.

Shashank Bhargava From Madhya Pradesh

Former Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava joined BJP in Bhopal in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma. As former Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava joined the party, Chouhan claimed that the BJP is the only party through which the country and people can served.

Namdeo Usend In Maharashtra

The senior Congress leader Namdeo Usend from Nagpur resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party today and later joined the BJP. This comes amid the talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi about the seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.