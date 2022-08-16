NATA Phase 3 Exam Results DECLARED today at nata.in- Direct link here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 result today, August 16. The NATA result for 2022 is available for applicants to view and download on the NATA website, nata.in. Students will require their application number and date of birth in order to download the NATA 2022 phase 3 result.

NATA 2022 requires a minimum score of 75 out of 100 to qualify. Candidates who achieve the minimum NATA qualifying cut-off will be admitted to BArch programs offered by Indian institutions. On August 7, the COA administered the NATA Phase 3 Exam at 137 locations in India and 7 locations in 131 cities outside of India. ALSO READ: TNEA 2022 Rank List RELEASED at tneaonline.org- Direct link here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- nata.in.

Click on the NATA Phase 3 result link.

Enter your email Id and password and then click on “Submit”.

The NATA Phase 3 score card will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the score card and print it out for future reference

Online testing for the NATA Phase 3 exam was done in two sessions. The NATA Phase 3 exam had two sessions: one in the morning from 10 am to 1 pm and the other in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Questions from mathematics, physics, chemistry, drawing, and general aptitude were included in the NATA 2022 exam.