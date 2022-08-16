NewsIndia
NATA RESULT 2022

NATA Phase 3 Exam Results DECLARED today at nata.in- Direct link here

NATA result 2022: The candidates can check and download the NATA result 2022 from the official website of NATA - nata.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NATA Phase 3 Exam Results DECLARED today at nata.in- Direct link here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 result today, August 16. The NATA result for 2022 is available for applicants to view and download on the NATA website, nata.in. Students will require their application number and date of birth in order to download the NATA 2022 phase 3 result.

NATA 2022 requires a minimum score of 75 out of 100 to qualify. Candidates who achieve the minimum NATA qualifying cut-off will be admitted to BArch programs offered by Indian institutions. On August 7, the COA administered the NATA Phase 3 Exam at 137 locations in India and 7 locations in 131 cities outside of India. ALSO READ: TNEA 2022 Rank List RELEASED at tneaonline.org- Direct link here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website- nata.in.
  • Click on the NATA Phase 3 result link.
  • Enter your email Id and password and then click on “Submit”.
  • The NATA Phase 3 score card will get displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the score card and print it out for future reference

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022; direct link here

Online testing for the NATA Phase 3 exam was done in two sessions. The NATA Phase 3 exam had two sessions: one in the morning from 10 am to 1 pm and the other in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Questions from mathematics, physics, chemistry, drawing, and general aptitude were included in the NATA 2022 exam.

 

 

 

Live Tv

nata result 2022nata phase 3 resultsnata 2022 result datewww.nata.innata phase 3 answer keywww.nata.in 2022 resultnata official websitenata result 2022 date and time

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?