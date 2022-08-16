NewsIndia
TNEA 2022

TNEA 2022 Rank List RELEASED at tneaonline.org- Direct link here

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Candidates can download the TNEA rank list by visiting the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today, August 16, 2022. Candidates can get the TNEA rank list once it has been made available by going to tneaonline.org, the organization's official website. Registered candidates can view the TNEA rank list for 2022 by entering their email address and password. Candidates must be aware of this. Only the candidates who made the shortlist will be eligible for the TNEA 2022 Counseling process.

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50).  Selected candidates will be able to apply for TNEA 2022 counselling which is scheduled to begin on August 20, 2022.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Websites to check 

  • tneaonline.org
  • tndte.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TNEA rank list RELEASED Live Updates

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TNEA Rank List 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as email id and password.
  • The TNEA 2022 rank list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the rank list and take the printout of it for future reference.

TNEA 2022 Rank List; direct link here

There will be four counselling sessions for NEA 2022. For the purpose of participating in various activities in a certain round, the applicant must enter into the TNEA portal using his or her user ID and password (the same as those used at the time of registration). There are 4 stages in a round.

 

