National Test Abhyas app for JEE, NEET aspirants to have questions in Hindi too

In a good news for JEE and NEET aspirants, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday (June 21) said that the National Test Abhyas app launched by National Testing Agency (NTA) will now offer JEE, NEET mock tests questions in Hindi too.

Earlier, the National Test Abhyas app had questions in English language only and the decision to include the questions in Hindi too had been taken as per the requests of several students.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

JEE-NEET aspirants can now download the app from Google Play Store and those who are already using the app will need to update their app to access the questions in Hindi.

Notably, the app has been downloaded by over 10 lakh aspirants so far and mock tests for a total of 26 papers have been taken by over 17 lakh time.

Features of National Test Abhyas app

- The National Test Abhyas app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants

- Aspirants get one full-length question paper for JEEmain, advanced and NEET exams daily

- The maximum duration to attempt the questions is three hours

- Students can attempt the mock tets anytime during the day as per their convenience

- The app provides immediate, real and unbiased results helping students to track their performance and preparations

- The app also keeps a record of their total and subject-wise scores.