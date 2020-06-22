हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Test Abhyas app

National Test Abhyas app for JEE, NEET aspirants to have questions in Hindi too

In a good news for JEE and NEET aspirants, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday (June 21) said that the National Test Abhyas app launched by National Testing Agency (NTA) will now offer JEE, NEET mock tests questions in Hindi too.

National Test Abhyas app for JEE, NEET aspirants to have questions in Hindi too

In a good news for JEE and NEET aspirants, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday (June 21) said that the National Test Abhyas app launched by National Testing Agency (NTA) will now offer JEE, NEET mock tests questions in Hindi too.

Earlier, the National Test Abhyas app had questions in English language only and the decision to include the questions in Hindi too had been taken as per the requests of several students.

JEE-NEET aspirants can now download the app from Google Play Store and those who are already using the app will need to update their app to access the questions in Hindi.

Notably, the app has been downloaded by over 10 lakh aspirants so far and mock tests for a total of 26 papers have been taken by over 17 lakh time.

Features of National Test Abhyas app

- The National Test Abhyas app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants

- Aspirants get one full-length question paper for JEEmain, advanced and NEET exams daily

- The maximum duration to attempt the questions is three hours

- Students can attempt the mock tets anytime during the day as per their convenience

- The app provides immediate, real and unbiased results helping students to track their performance and preparations

- The app also keeps a record of their total and subject-wise scores.

 

Tags:
National Test Abhyas appNational Test Abhyas app JEE NEET aspirantsJEE NEET NTA HindiHindi questions JEE NEET NTA
Next
Story

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15, says COVID War Room chief
  • 4,25,282Confirmed
  • 13,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 88,35,095Confirmed
  • 4,65,284Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M17S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day