Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took a u-turn as he targeted the current Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after he praised Delhi’s education model, just days after calling him his ‘younger brother.’

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “CM BhagwantMann ji, you were in Delhi for 8 yrs, as MP, why didn’t you visit Delhi’s Schools & Mohalla Clinics then? Why didn’t you replicate even one in your constituency Sangrur from MP-Lad funds? Your Delhi visit is mere propaganda and Loss to State exchequer & Punjabi Pride,”

The leader also attached a caricature cartoon of Bhagwant Mann following the footsteps of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhagwant Mann, who achieved a comfortable win in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections, is often targeted by the opposition for being a puppet in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal.

However, Sidhu’s attack on Mann came just days after he praised the Punjab CM for being tough on mafias and called him his younger brother and honest man.

The former Punjab Congress chief also said he will support Mann, whose Aam Aadmi Party trounced the Congress in the recent assembly polls if he fights against the mafia.

“He is an honest man,” Sidhu told reporters at the sidelines of an event where Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took charge as the state Congress president.

Sidhu made the statements at the event where the new Punjab Congress chief was elected.

In the same meeting, Sidhu said, “Congress needs to reinvent itself. I did not speak earlier but everybody has a right to speak and I say today that the Congress lost because of the five-year rule of the mafia raj,” he added.

The former cricketer-turned-politician had resigned as Congress Punjab chief after the party's defeat in the Punjab elections.

