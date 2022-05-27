Navneet Rana case: Acting on Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana’s complaint regarding the illegal arrest and inhumane treatment inside the prison in the recent Hanuman Chalisa controversy case, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava to appear before them on June 15 for oral evidence. The Committee has also summoned the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla (Mumbai) Yashwant Bhanudas to appear before them on June 15, ANI reported The action comes in response to Navneet Rana’s complaint alleging inhumane treatment by Mumbai police in jail and her illegal arrest

The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament`s Privileges and Ethics Committee on charges of breach of privilege and had alleged illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station.

On May 23, Navneet appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai".

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray`s home in Bandra.

They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

The couple was later released on bail and Navneet Rana went through a medical checkup after which, she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

Since then, Rana has challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray, who she criticizes time and again for his “Gundaraaj” to face her from any chosen constituency in the next elections.

(With ANI inputs)