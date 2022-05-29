Amravati: Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana as well as some 15 of their supporters were booked for allegedly violating various norms and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple in Amravati, a police official said on Sunday. The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 after announcing they would recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra in Mumbai, the move leading to a tense stand-off with Shiv Sena workers through the day. They were granted bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from here, and her husband, MLA from Badnera, were given a grand welcome by supporters in Amravati late Saturday night on their return to the city after 36 days.

The welcome procession impeded traffic at several spots, while an 'aarti' performed by the couple had loudspeakers in use even after 10 pm, local police officials said.

Amravati Commissioner of Police Aarti Singh told PTI the Rana couple has been booked by Rajapeth police station under IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, and Environment Protection Act provisions for these violations.

Meanwhile, speaking to a TV channel, Ravi Rana said he and his wife had not violated any norms while attending welcome events organised by their supporters in Nagpur and Amravati on Saturday.

He also attacked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said 75 per cent of industries that were set up in Vidarbha during the BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis had closed down under the MVA dispensation.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Thackeray had failed to curb load-shedding and other power woes as well as suicides among disgruntled Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staff, the MLA alleged.