Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana recite Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi - WATCH

New Delhi: Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who triggered the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, performed Arti and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi’s famous Hanuman Temple. Her husband and Independent MLA from Maharashtra Ravi Rana was also present with her, reported ANI. Video released by news agency ANI shows Navneet Rana performing the rituals in the presence of her husband and temple priests. She can be seen chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

#WATCH | Amravati MP Navneet Rana recites Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Temple, CP in Delhi. Her husband & Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana also present with her. They were arrested in April and later released on bail over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's house. pic.twitter.com/9yQZHkqlMt — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Notably, both Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested last month after they announced their plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree.’ Their announcement triggered a political stir in the state after Shiv Sena vehemently opposed the couple.

Navneet Rana, who was later charged with a Sedition case by Mumbai police, was released on bail. She was then admitted to Lilavati hospital post a medical checkup and alleged ill-treatment in police custody.

Navneet Rana challenged Uddhav Thackeray

After her release, Navneet Rana challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray to choose a constituency and face her in the next elections. She also called the Shiv Sena government a ‘gunda raj.’

Ever since the blame game between Sena and Rana couple is on.

Uddhav Thackeray Rally

Navneet Rana’s Hanuman Chalisa recital comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a rally on Saturday, during which he is expected to hit back at parties like the BJP and MNS that have been trying to corner him over Hindutva, Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques.

The rally, scheduled to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex, which is a stone's throw away from his private residence 'Matoshree', will be attended by senior party leaders and legislators.

This will be the Sena chief's first rally since his spine surgery in November last year.

Earlier, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have held rallies, with both leaders mounting strident attacks on the MVA government as well as on Sena's Hindutva credentials.