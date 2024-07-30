Nehle Pe Dehla! Shivpal Jabs Yogi On Maurya, CM Reminds 'How Bhatija Looted Chacha'

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was filled with laughter on Tuesday following a series of sharp exchanges between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav. The lively banter began after CM Yogi congratulated the new Leader of Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, and took a jab at Akhilesh Yadav.

During the ongoing monsoon session, the Assembly was discussing the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill. Amid this serious discourse, CM Yogi's remarks lightened the atmosphere. He congratulated Mata Prasad Pandey on his new role and remarked, "You have outwitted Chacha (Shivpal), because Bhatija (Akhilesh) is always afraid." The Assembly burst into laughter at this comment.

Shortly after, Shivpal Yadav took the floor to respond. He humorously retorted, "We didn't outwit anyone. For three years, we were in contact with your (BJP) side, so you also outwitted us. When you outwitted me, UP outwitted you in the Lok Sabha elections. The SP will defeat you again in 2027, and your Deputy Chief Minister will be outwitted once more."

Earlier, CM Yogi had said, "Congratulations to Mata Prasad Pandey on his selection. You have indeed outwitted Chacha. Poor Chacha always gets beaten because Bhatija is always afraid." Both Mata Prasad Pandey and Shivpal Yadav smiled at this comment. However, when Shivpal got his chance to speak, he delivered a sharp and witty comeback.

The exchange highlighted the political tension and humor that often coexist in the Assembly. Shivpal's response, drawing on the BJP's setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, turned the tables on CM Yogi, making for a memorable and entertaining session.