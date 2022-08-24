Actresses and their transformation stories are always the talk of the town. And this time, we have a fresh face that is putting her best feet forward to take the Bollywood industry by storm. She is actress Khanak Budhiraja! While the nation awaits her debut film, the actress is already creating a stir on social media with her fashion flair and gym videos.

Agree or not, Khanak Budhiraja has one of the best-carved physiques in the Bollywood industry. But, the picture wasn't the same as always. The actress had to toil herself under the athletic gym tools to achieve these envious body curves.

Recently, Khanak Budhiraja posted a picture flaunting her physique, and she tagged her trainer, Prasad Shirkee. She wrote the most motivating caption, "Just start & don't stop. Changes take time, but the journey never ends. So make good choices & learn to love your body. Thanks, @prasad_nandkumar_shirke & iron curls team for helping me significantly during my transformation."

Speaking of Khanak's transformation to a wonder woman, Prasad Shirkee said, "You are a very hardworking and passionate woman. We appreciate your dedication, efforts, and commitment to this transformation. You inspire us." True, isn't it? Khanak Budhiraja inspires us on several levels. From fashion to fitness and following dreams, she is our beam of motivation.

If you think that Khanak Budhiraja is only about glamour and beauty, Then no! She is a girl with a barbell! Her Instagram has multiple videos that feature the actress bending her back rigorously to make herself look fit.

Khanak is a complete outsider in the Bollywood industry. She faced multiple rejections. But since every dark cloud has a silver lining, the actress also fetched two big lineups for this year. Khanak Budhiraja will soon be seen on the silver screen in the film "Ek Kori Prem Katha," and after that, she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Raaz in "Johnny Jumper."

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)