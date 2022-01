New Jallikattu rules in Tamil Nadu amid Omicron surge. Details here

The Tamil Nadu government today issued new guidelines for Jallikattu events amid rise in number of Covid cases. As per the latest guidelines, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity will be allowed - whichever is less. Also, carrying either a full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours will be mandatory to attend an event.