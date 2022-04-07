हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol hike price

Newly-married couple received petrol and diesel as their wedding gift

As fuel rates continue to increase in India, a newly-married couple received unusual gifts as they were presented petrol and diesel as their wedding gift by friends in Tamil Nadu. Friends of Girish Kumar and Keerthana decided to gift the couple some quantity of petrol diesel as a wedding present.

Unusual gifts for newly wed. (File Photo)

The reception that took place for the couple in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district, saw the friends of the couple gifting them one-litre petrol and one-litre diesel as their wedding present at a time fuel prices have been skyrocketing.

Gifting unusual presents like fuel and other commodities whose prices have hiked recently is a trend that has attracted huge public attention. Earlier in February 2021, a newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu received uncommon gifts like a gas cylinder, a can of petrol, and a garland of onions. Also, a couple identified as Debasish Patnaik and Sibani of Purunabasti village in Jharsuguda district in Odisha was also presented with petrol as their wedding gift by friends. 

