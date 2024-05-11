Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, out on interim bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case, today campaigned extensively across the national capital cornering the BJP ahead of the voting for the 7 Lok Sabha seats slated for May 26. Making several speeches, Kejriwal made remarks about Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Kejriwal also alleged that he was jailed because he made better schools and healthcare facilities.

"When they arrested me then I wondered what my crime was? My crime is that I built good schools, mohalla clinics and government schools for the people of Delhi," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM and AAP convener also quipped that if the BJP wins, Yogi Adityanath will be the first casualty of the NDA government. "When they (Modi-Shah) won, they did not spare any leader of the BJP. They finished the careers of LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi. They also replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan who won the Madhya Pradesh election for them. They finished the political career of Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr Raman Singh and who is next? Yogi Adityanath. If they (Modi-Amit Shah) win the elections, then get it written from me that they will change the Chief Minister (Yogi) of Uttar Pradesh within two months," said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader also said that Narendra Modi will retire in September 2025 and Amit Shah will be made the Prime Minister. Modi will turn 75 next September and Kejriwal was drawing parallel from the ouster of BJP leaders who were above 75 years.

Kejriwal further said, "They (BJP) want 400 seats to end the Constitution and reservation. I built schools and hospitals, I ask for votes in the name of my work. It has been 10 years since they have been running the government but they do not ask for votes for a single work."

However, Union Minister Amit Shah responded to Arvind Kejriwal's claim saying that Prime Minister Modi will continue to lead the nation even after 2029.