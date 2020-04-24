NGT directs teams of Centre, CPCB to supervise scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed team of Centre, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to supervise scientific disposal of COVID -19 waste. The tribunal said that while the Bio-Medical Waste rules deal with waste generated in dealing with infectious diseases, the coronavirus pandemic has presented further challenges in terms of capacity to scientifically dispose of generated waste.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Chief Secretary of States and Union Territories to closely monitor the scientific storage, transport, handling, management and disposal of COVID-19 waste as its improper handling poses a grave threat rob environment and health of people.

"At the national level, let a high-level task team of Ministry of MoEF&CC, Health UD, Jal Shakti, Defence and CPCB supervise the handling and scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste in accordance with the guidelines," NGT order said.

It also asked CPCB to furnish a consolidated action taken and status report in the tribunal as on May 31 after authorities submit the report to CPCB. "The report may be furnished by June 15," it said.

The NGT further said that COVID 19 pandemic has affected a number of people across the world and more than one and a half lakh people have died world over.

There is also a need for creating awareness about the precautions and steps to be taken by all handlers and workers as well as citizens, the tribunal added.

It further insisted upon a model plan to be enforced and adopted by Panchayats, Sub-division, District and State levels. It said there is a need for orientation/training of persons responsible for compliance in Local Bodies and Health department by an online mechanism besides providing them with adequate protective gear.