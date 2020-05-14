NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh govts after woman gives birth on road amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sent notices to the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments over reports that a pregnant woman, who was walking on foot from Nashik to Satna, gave birth to her child on road. The rights panel has termed the incident an "indignity to motherhood".

According to reports, the woman and her husband had reportedly started their journey from Maharashtra's Nashik and were walking towards their home in Satna in Madhya Pradesh, when she gave birth to the child on road. The couple rested for two hours after the delivery of the baby and then continued walking for the remaining 150 km, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement, quoting the reports.

The NHRC has observed that this incident amounts to sheer negligence of the state authorities resulting in violation of human rights of the victim woman. Rights to life and dignity of the poor woman have been grossly violated, it said in the statement.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the health status of the woman and her child and also if any relief and rehabilitation has been provided by the state authorities to the aggrieved family.

The NHRC asked to be informed about the measures being taken by both the states to ensure that the migrant labourers are not subjected to harassment and hardships during the lockdown.​ It asked reports on actions initiated against the erring public servants by the state authorities for their apathy and culpable negligence for not implementing the government orders and various measures mentioned in interstate Migrant Workmen Act, during lockdown period.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news reports, which are replete, almost daily, with hardships being faced by the public during the countrywide lockdown. "There are news that the migrant workers are still forced to walk thousands of kilometres to reach their homes. It is disheartening to know the plight of the migrant labourers, particularly women, children, old age people and the pregnant women falling prey to states' apathy. A pregnant woman, who needs rest, medical checkup and special care, is not only forced to walk hundreds of kilometres but also to deliver her baby during her painful journey," read the statement.

According to the media reports, on May 12, the woman experienced labour pains during the journey and the delivery took place en route. It was also stated that at Dhule, in Maharashtra clothes and essentials were given to them by a family for the newborn baby.